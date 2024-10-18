Trump: 'We love Detroit' as former president praises Motor City at Huntington Place

Former President Donald Trump stumping in the Motor City once again with eager eyes and ears watching and listening closely to see what he’d say next about Detroit.

He recently suggested the rest of the country would end up like Detroit if rival Vice President Kamala Harris gets elected in 18 days. Instead, he pivoted with a kinder tone.

"And a very very special - we love this place," he said. "We love Detroit. Thank you very much and hello to Michigan. We win Michigan we win the whole ballgame."

Trump addressed the controversy through the lense of auto manufacturing.

"For generations this city and state were the world capital of automotive production and one of the great manufacturing centers and in all of history no matter where you went," he said. "This was the greatest in all of history, but you have to globalist politicians like crooked Joe Biden, lying Kamala Harris, sold you out and let other countries loot, pillage and plunder our wealth, our jobs and our dreams - and they did that here more than any other place in our country."

Technical issues cropped up at Huntington Center in Detroit Friday as microphones went out.

On the other side of Metro Detroit Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris was stumping in Waterford, also appealing to the auto manufacturing vote.

The rally saw an impromptu intermission of sorts when Trump’s microphone died on him leaving him to roam the stage for at least 25 minutes before sound engineers got everything working again.

Trump was later joined by some hometown star power including legendary boxer Tommy "The Hitman" Hearns and Detroit rapper Trick Trick before picking up his attacks on Kamala Harris relating to her record on immigration and jobs.

Detroit boxing legend Thomas "The Hitman Hearns" joins former President Donald Trump on stage.

"In January, we will give companies the lowest taxes," he said. "The lowest energy cost, the lowest regulatory burden, free access to the best and biggest market on the planet, but only if they make the products here in America and hire American workers for the job."

