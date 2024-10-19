Kamala Harris talks unions, pro-choice protection at Waterford campaign stop

On Friday dueling presidential candidate rallies hit the Detroit area. While Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump was at Huntington Place - Vice President Kamala Harris took center stage at the Oakland Expo Center.

It capped a busy day for Harris on the campaign trail in the Wolverine State - first stumping in Grand Rapids, then Lansing and finally Waterford.

The Democratic presidential nominee immediately addressed the devastation in Gaza and Lebanon, speaking to one of Michigan's largest communities: Arab Americans.

"I continue to believe diplomacy is the answer to bringing lasting stability across the Israel-Lebanon border," she said.

Harris vowed to continue to work toward peace as vice president and, as president.

"Eighteen short days and you all wouldn’t be here spending your precious time with all the other obligations you’ve got, if you did not know this is probably one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime," Harris said.

She says a number of freedoms are at stake and that her policies will protect them.

"We are focused on a future where we bring down the cost of living, and invest in small businesses and entrepreneurs," she said. "(And) protect reproductive freedoms."

She talked about Trump who was also in Detroit, saying that under his administration, six auto plants closed. She wants to invest in the industry and protect unions.

She says the race will be tight, but will be a good one.

"We are the underdog and running as the underdog," Harris said. "But make no mistake, we will win."

And in the crowd, Eleanor Glass, believed her.

"It was outstanding," she said. "I mean Kamala, she addressed all the issues that I think American people are concerned about."

"My heart's beating so fast. I love her so much," said Judy Perry. "I feel hopeful. I feel like we’re in a really good place."

"She’s real. She’s a person. She’s of the people, for the people," said Benn Perry. "That's what it is all about."

Election is over two weeks away and she encouraged the crowd to come up with a voting plan.

Watch the entire program below: