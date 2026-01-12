Trump will tour Ford plant in Dearborn during Tuesday visit to Michigan

The Brief President Donald Trump will tour a Ford factory when he comes to Michigan on Tuesday. Trump will tour the Rouge Center, where the F-150 is assembled. The president is expected to speak to members of the Detroit Economic Club as well.



President Donald Trump will visit Ford's factory where the F-150 is manufactured when he travels to Michigan this week.

Trump was scheduled to make a stop in the state on Tuesday, ahead of the Detroit Auto Show, which kicks off later this week.

The visit was confirmed in a statement from a spokesperson for the company.

Trump visiting Ford Plant

Trump will take a tour of the Rouge Center in Dearborn when he comes to Michigan.

In a statement from spokesperson Dave Tovar, Ford will welcome Trump to the Rouge Center on Tuesday.

"We are excited to welcome President Trump to Ford’s historic Rouge Center — where Henry Ford perfected vertical integration and where thousands of American workers assemble America’s best-selling truck for 49 years: F-Series. As the top U.S. automaker by domestic employment and production, we look forward to showcasing what has always set Ford apart: American workers putting the automobile within reach of every American."

Related article

What we know:

The president's tour of a Ford facility will happen alongside a scheduled visit to the Sound Board theater at the MotorCity Casino. He is expected to speak to members of the Detroit Economic Club.

The visit is timed with the kickoff of the Detroit Auto Show.

It's not clear when he is expected to speak.