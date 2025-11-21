Tubi in Detroit: The streaming giant's deep Motor City roots

One of the largest movie and TV show databases in the world is available at your fingertips and on your TV – all for free. What's more, it has deep roots in Michigan and the Motor City, with local subscribers, filmmakers, and even the company's leadership.

Tubi CEO Anjali Sud was born in Detroit, raised in Flint, and has spent every Thanksgiving watching the Lions with her family in her hometown. Bringing the Lions Thanksgiving tradition to Tubi in 4K is a natural fit.

"I have spent every Thanksgiving in Flint, Michigan with my family watching the Lions, and it feels like, you know, sort of this tradition," Sud said. "So it's a huge, huge milestone for Tubi and for the industry and for consumers that we are showing that free streaming is not just a growing business, but it's sustainable business."

But Tubi is much more than a way to watch a game with your family this Thanksgiving. As Sud explains, Tubi is deeply connected to Michigan.

"I think we have one of the largest collections of films made by Detroit filmmakers. I think we have over a thousand titles that are made by storytellers and creatives in Detroit, which is super awesome," she said.

By the numbers:

Tubi boasts almost 300,000 free movies and TV shows – all available for you to stream on your phone or TV.

While it's having a massive moment now, Tubi has been around for years. But recently, the platform announced profitability and reported 1 billion hours watched per month by its 100 million monthly active users.

In other words, it's enormous.

Dig deeper:

Count Detroit rapper Trick Trick among the platform's creators. He made the independent film ‘The Last 24’ in 2018. Now, it's getting views on Tubi.

"Tubi wasn't even, I don't even know if it was a company at the time - I don't know. But we did it. We did it with virtually no budget. We did it with our vision, our relationships, and it's a classic. It is great," Trick Trick said.

Sud told FOX 2 that Michigan is a massive star for Tubi.

"We see that content that's made by Michigan filmmakers, that content gets watched outside of Michigan and all around the country," Sud said.

Now they're also adding YouTube creators to Tubi too.

"People want choice, they want access, they want lots of different kinds of content and they don't want friction. They don't want to have their prices rise in this economy and so I think it's a company of all those things that's really coming together and making Tubi resonate," Sud said.

What you can do:

You can get Tubi wherever you are. Download it to your phone, stream it on your TV, or watch on your computer. However you want to watch, Tubi is available and it's all free.