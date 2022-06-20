Tuesday mid-90s heat could set a record
FOX 2 - Hello gang, for the rest of Monday night - partly cloudy and pleasant with a low of 66.
On Tuesday, here comes the heat - sunny and hot all afternoon with a high near 95 (The record is 96 set back in 1933).
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, still very warm with a high of 92.
Thursday: Lots of sun and a high of 86.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Very warm, with a high of 88.
Saturday: Sun and clouds with a high near 90.
Sunday: Chance for a spotty storm and a high near 87.
Enjoy and stay cool,
-Luterman