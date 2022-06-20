Tuesday mid-90s heat could set a record

Hello gang, for the rest of Monday night - partly cloudy and pleasant with a low of 66.

On Tuesday, here comes the heat - sunny and hot all afternoon with a high near 95 (The record is 96 set back in 1933).

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, still very warm with a high of 92.

Thursday: Lots of sun and a high of 86.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Very warm, with a high of 88.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with a high near 90.

Sunday: Chance for a spotty storm and a high near 87.

Enjoy and stay cool,

-Luterman

