Tutors in high demand due to Covid-era learning loss

Lockdowns are a thing of the past, but school-related disruptions due to the Covid pandemic continue to ripple through the country's fabric.

One of the lasting effects is the struggle that students have with learning. Two weeks into the new school year and the reality for many teachers and kids remains: normalcy is out of reach.

"Having them home, having them on the computer was not good for their attention span," said Amy Edelheit.

Edelheit spent nearly three decades in the education world. She runs Terrific Trifecta Tutoring, a service increasingly in demand as parents struggle to find the right way for their kids to learn.

Tutoring is a solution to the learning loss and lack of socialization that kids growing up during the pandemic suffered from.

"Elementary years it’s reading, it’s reading and fundamental math. As things progress it’s very individualized for each different subject area," she said.

A personalized learning structure can be tough when there are so many kids in class. Part of the solution is curating the proper environment.

"Their confidence really soars when they really get that attention, when they know what they’re doing, they go into a test confident, they hand in a paper confident, so it really really helps," said Edelheit.

While many school districts benefited from Covid relief money, the well is drying up and now administrators need to figure out how to accommodate the challenges that are present. Mostly, that while students are back in the class, they are still dealing with a major gap in their learning.

"All school districts have a very comprehensive list of tutoring, lists with names and numbers, those that specialize in elementary, those that specialize in high school, those like me that do a little bit of everything."

