Twelve-year-old basketball standout offered U-D Mercy scholarship

At just 12 years old Braylan Davis has what most high school athletes dream about - a college scholarship.

"It came out of nowhere," he said.

Standing at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, Braylan is a basketball standout at St Edith Catholic School in Livonia.

"Braylan is an amazing student and well-rounded kid," said Lynsey Gennaro, principal.

Davis has already been offered a college basketball scholarship to the University of Detroit Mercy by head coach Mike Davis,

"He told me that he had faith in me to be great," he said.

Braylan’s father who also has a love for the sport, saw his son had talent on the basketball court when he was just 3 years old and started working to cultivate it.

"Around 5 years old I had him playing with like, 3rd and 4th graders and he kind of could hold his own," said Jason Davis, his father.

Fast forward to grade school and Braylan’s technique on the court got the attention of a travel basketball league

"We travel around state-to-state competing against some of the best players and teams in the country," said The Family AAU Team Coach Sam Cannon. "I can’t name one kid more special than that kid, Braylan Davis."

Those who watch Braylan play, can see his combination of talent and work ethic

"If you can shoot or play defense you’ll go far," he said. "And I can do both of those."

But with success on the court can also come with challenges.

"I know what comes with it, and the pressure that comes with it, and I know I’m ready for it and built for it," Braylan said.

As Braylan’s father works with his son on and off the court he revealed his son is not the only one in the family to receive a basketball scholarship offer from U of D Mercy.

"In 1999 I received a scholarship to U of D from then-Coach (Perry) Watson," he said. "I didn’t play but I did receive a scholarship from Coach Watson."

FOX 2: "So it means a lot for your son to get this?"

"It kind of came full circle," Jason said.

Braylan says he’s not sure where he will play in college, but he wants to thank U of D Mercy for recognizing his talent.

"I really appreciate it and I appreciate that you have faith in me," he said.

But one thing is clear - Braylan’s future is bright, and he hopes others take this note from his playbook.

"Keep going don’t stop," he said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼



