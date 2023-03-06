Twitter blames broken web links on 'internal change'

article

Twitter said an internal issue is causing error messages when uses click on web links posted in a tweet.

"Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now," the social media company posted Monday. "We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed."

When users click on a web link, another internet window pops up, displaying an error message.

RELATED: Twitter announces 'zero tolerance policy towards violent speech'

No word on when the glitch will be fixed. The company didn't elaborate on the internal change that has caused the issue.

The company has experienced an uptick instability and bugs in recent months after Elon Musk cut its staff sharply.

Twitter engineers and experts have been warning that the platform is at an increased risk of fraying since Musk fired most of the people who worked on keeping it running. Just last month, a bug left users unable to send tweets.

RELATED: Elon Musk’s Twitter conducts yet another round of layoffs, firing dozens: report

Already in November, engineers who left Twitter described for The Associated Press why they expect considerable unpleasantness for Twitter’s more than 230 million users now that well over two-thirds of the San Francisco-based company’s pre-Musk core services engineers are apparently gone.

While they don’t anticipate near-term collapse, the engineers said Twitter could get very rough at the edges — especially if Musk makes major changes without much off-platform testing.

This story is developing. The Associated Press contributed. Check back for updates.