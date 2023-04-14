Two arrested after Beaumont nurse had rifle pointed at her while driving on Southfield Freeway

A nurse employed at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn told police she had a rifle pointed at her while driving on the Southfield Freeway earlier in the morning on Thursday.

The report ended with two suspects being arrested in Detroit. Police also located two firearms during a search.

Michigan State troopers originally were dispatched to the hospital around 8:35 a.m. where the learned the victim had been traveling in the left lane when an older model Cadillac Escalade that was driving in front of her merged to the right.

As the victim passed the Cadillac, she spotted the driver pointing a long gun out the window at her.

State police said she drove away from the suspect vehicle before they were dispatched. Their investigation managed to locate the vehicle after a trooper used a license plate reader system to locate the Cadillac that matched a description from the victim.

The suspect vehicle was found at an address in Detroit before being tailed to a secondary address. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle as it left the second location.

An AR pistol and handgun were recovered on or near the suspects. A report has been submitted to the prosecutor.