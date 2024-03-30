Two arrested in Frenchtown Township as barricaded gunman situation ends peacefully
FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich (FOX 2) - Two people were arrested Saturday night in Frenchtown Township after a several hour stand-off with police.
The situation started shortly after 3 p.m. when two people fired at two others in the 5500 block of N. Stoney Creek Road, about a half mile down the road from North Dixie Highway, near Jefferson Middle School.
According to police, that address has had calls to it in the past.
