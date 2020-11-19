Two arrested in Michigan hotel standoff after breaking through walls and ceiling

article

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office said a 22-year-old Saginaw man wanted for multiple felonies and dodging his parole, was one of two people arrested following a standoff that ended when both men fell through the ceiling of a hotel.

According to the sheriff, the Clare County Sheriff informed them Wednesday morning that the Saginaw man was wanted for recent stolen vehicles plus fleeing and eluding officers. The sheriff said they learned he was in a room at the Days Inn in Union Township and the Clare County sheriff obtained a search warrant to enter.

When they arrived at the suspect's room, deputies said they heard the suspect and a 28-year-old woman from Shelby Township barricading the door from the inside.

The Isabella County Sheriff said two suspects were arrested after breaking through the wall of a hotel and then through a ceiling to get away from police.

Deputies said the two then broke through the drywall into an adjacent room, broke through the ceiling, and entered a mechanical area between the ceiling and sub-ceiling.

According to deputies, they then broke through part of the ceiling meant for fire breaks and moved into the hotel's attic space.

The county's emergency services team arrived to search and a negotiator tried to communicate with him but was not able to do so.

Deputies said the woman was found tangled up in the attic's piping system and eventually got down and was arrested for felony destruction of property and possession of methamphetamine.

The man, however, continued to move through the ceiling for a few more hours before team members entered the ceiling and pushed him through the ceiling and over the hotel's pool area. The man held onto the framework but eventually fell into the pool before being taken into custody.

Authorities did not release the name of either suspect.