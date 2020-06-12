Two charged, one missing in case of 21-year-old Eastpointe man killed first night of protests

A manhunt is underway for the 19-year-old in the case of an Eastpointe man who was shot and killed on the first night of protests.

Detroit Police are looking for Tyjon Casaya-Scott Hites, who is believed to be the shooter in the case. Officers have already arrested Omoni Bryant, a 22-year-old believed to be an accomplice in the shooting, which took place on May 29.

The man who was killed was identified as 21-year-old Javar Harrell, a resident of Eastpointe. Harrell was allegedly sitting in a silver Dodge Caliber with two other individuals when an unknown male approached the vehicle and fired shots into it.

At that point, all occupants fled the vehicle, as the alleged shooter, now believed to be Hites, fled on foot. Harrell was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries. The shooting happened in the area of Randolph and Conner around 11:30 p.m.

The shooting was not connected to the mass protests that took over the city's downtown that late Friday night - the first of many demonstrations that took place in Detroit.

Bryant was arrested Monday, June 8 during a traffic stop in the area of Evergreen and Plymouth. He was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to a felony and one felony firearm. His bond was set at $10,000.

Hites has been charged with homicide murder in the first degree-premeditated and felony firearm.

Detroit Police ask if anyone has information on the location of Hites, they're asked to call the department at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-Speak Up.