Two dead after shooting on Detroit, Southfield border

A deadly shooting on the border of Southfield and Detroit have police investigating Wednesday night.

What we know:

FOX 2 confirmed with Detroit police that two people were shot and killed near Greenfield and the Lodge. Officials say they were called to the area around 10 p.m.

FOX 2 arrived at the scene and found broken glass at the front of the store, as well as multiple evidence markers.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

