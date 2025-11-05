Two dead after shooting on Detroit, Southfield border
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A deadly shooting on the border of Southfield and Detroit have police investigating Wednesday night.
What we know:
FOX 2 confirmed with Detroit police that two people were shot and killed near Greenfield and the Lodge. Officials say they were called to the area around 10 p.m.
FOX 2 arrived at the scene and found broken glass at the front of the store, as well as multiple evidence markers.
What we don't know:
It is unknown what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.