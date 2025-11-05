Expand / Collapse search

Two dead after shooting on Detroit, Southfield border

The Brief

    • A shooting on Greenfield has left two people dead, police say.
    • FOX 2 arrived at the scene and found broken glass at the front of the store, as well as multiple evidence markers.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A deadly shooting on the border of Southfield and Detroit have police investigating Wednesday night. 

What we know:

FOX 2 confirmed with Detroit police that two people were shot and killed near Greenfield and the Lodge. Officials say they were called to the area around 10 p.m. 

FOX 2 arrived at the scene and found broken glass at the front of the store, as well as multiple evidence markers.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more. 

