Two dead after wrong-way driver crashes on I-275 in Romulus Friday night

Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver crashed on I-275 in Romuls late Friday night, Michigan State Police say.

At approximately 11:55 p.m. Friday, MSP say there was a wrong-way driver going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-275 in Romulus. As MSP and Romulus Police started to look for the driver, police started to get calls about a head on crash on I-275 Southbound at South Huron River Drive.

Police says two people died as a result of the crash, but did not specify if the victims were in the car driving the wrong way, or the vehicle that was hit. Police says next of kin have been notified.