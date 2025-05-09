Expand / Collapse search
Two dead in Detroit shooting on Patton Street, suspect in custody

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  May 9, 2025 8:10pm EDT
Detroit
The Brief

    • A deadly shooting led to an arrest in a Detroit neighborhood on Friday.
    • Witnesses say a relative pulled up and started shooting with gunfire being returned.
    • The victims who were killed have not been identified.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are dead after a shooting involving two groups took place in a Detroit neighborhood on Friday evening. 

What we know:

Detroit police say one person was arrested in a shooting that killed two, and injured two others, one of them being a 12-year-old child.

Witnesses say a relative pulled up in the 15000 block of Patton Street and started shooting with gunfire being returned. 

What we don't know:

The victims who were killed have not been identified. 

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.

