Two dead in Detroit shooting on Patton Street, suspect in custody

The Brief A deadly shooting led to an arrest in a Detroit neighborhood on Friday. Witnesses say a relative pulled up and started shooting with gunfire being returned. The victims who were killed have not been identified.



Two people are dead after a shooting involving two groups took place in a Detroit neighborhood on Friday evening.

What we know:

Detroit police say one person was arrested in a shooting that killed two, and injured two others, one of them being a 12-year-old child.

Witnesses say a relative pulled up in the 15000 block of Patton Street and started shooting with gunfire being returned.

What we don't know:

The victims who were killed have not been identified.

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.