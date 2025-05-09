Two dead in Detroit shooting on Patton Street, suspect in custody
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are dead after a shooting involving two groups took place in a Detroit neighborhood on Friday evening.
What we know:
Detroit police say one person was arrested in a shooting that killed two, and injured two others, one of them being a 12-year-old child.
Witnesses say a relative pulled up in the 15000 block of Patton Street and started shooting with gunfire being returned.
What we don't know:
The victims who were killed have not been identified.
This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.