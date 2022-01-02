Two dead, one hurt in stabbing at Shelby Township home

Two people died Sunday morning in a stabbing inside a family home in Shelby Township and police are saying a third person is being treated for injuries.

The call of the stabbing came in around 8 a.m. Sunday to a home on Woodall in Shelby Township, just south of Auburn Road and east of Ryan Road.

The original call came in as three people stabbed. When police arrived, they had to force their way into the home and reported a woman was screaming for help.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the home. A 62-year-old woman and 63-year-old man were both taken to the hospital. Police said the man later died from his injuries.

The woman is in critical but stable condition.

Police say the stabbings are still under investigation, but there is no threat to the public.

No other information about what led to the stabbing was released by police.

