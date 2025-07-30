article

The Brief Two people are dead and two others are injured after a crash on Detroit's east side. A vehicle collided through the wall of a building near the Gratiot-French Road intersection. Police believe excessive speed was a factor in crash.



Two people are dead, and two others are injured after a crash on Detroit's east side.

The vehicle struck the wall of a building, creating a large hole in the exterior.

What we know:

Detroit Police say around 1:45 a.m., police were called to a building in the area of Gratiot and French Road for reports of a single-vehicle motor crash.

All four occupants inside the vehicle were adults with two of them being pronounced dead at the scene.

Another was taken to a local hospital in critical condition while the fourth occupant was in stable condition.

Police believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The department's fatal squad is handling the investigation.

Dig deeper:

The building that was struck was Nationwide Furniture, which is located on the southern side of the French-Gratiot intersection.

What we don't know:

The identities of the occupants have not been released by officials.