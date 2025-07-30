Expand / Collapse search

Two dead, two injured in critical crash on Detroit's east side

By Jack Nissen
Published  July 30, 2025 6:36am EDT
    • Two people are dead and two others are injured after a crash on Detroit's east side.
    • A vehicle collided through the wall of a building near the Gratiot-French Road intersection.
    • Police believe excessive speed was a factor in crash. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are dead, and two others are injured after a crash on Detroit's east side.

The vehicle struck the wall of a building, creating a large hole in the exterior.

What we know:

Detroit Police say around 1:45 a.m., police were called to a building in the area of Gratiot and French Road for reports of a single-vehicle motor crash.

All four occupants inside the vehicle were adults with two of them being pronounced dead at the scene. 

Another was taken to a local hospital in critical condition while the fourth occupant was in stable condition. 

Police believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The department's fatal squad is handling the investigation.

The building that was struck was Nationwide Furniture, which is located on the southern side of the French-Gratiot intersection.

What we don't know:

The identities of the occupants have not been released by officials. 

