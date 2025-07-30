Two dead, two injured in critical crash on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are dead, and two others are injured after a crash on Detroit's east side.
The vehicle struck the wall of a building, creating a large hole in the exterior.
What we know:
Detroit Police say around 1:45 a.m., police were called to a building in the area of Gratiot and French Road for reports of a single-vehicle motor crash.
All four occupants inside the vehicle were adults with two of them being pronounced dead at the scene.
Another was taken to a local hospital in critical condition while the fourth occupant was in stable condition.
Police believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.
The department's fatal squad is handling the investigation.
Dig deeper:
The building that was struck was Nationwide Furniture, which is located on the southern side of the French-Gratiot intersection.
What we don't know:
The identities of the occupants have not been released by officials.
The Source: A call into Detroit police provided details for this story.