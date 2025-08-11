Two firefighters hurt in Macomb house fire, union wants increased staffing for better safety

The Brief Two Macomb County firefighters were injured while battling a residential fire on Saturday, prompting the local firefighters' union to call for a change in staffing levels. The fire department had an eight-person crew, while the union president says the national standard for a residential fire is 15-17 firefighters. The union is urging residents to support new legislation to bring staffing levels into collective bargaining, while the township says it has added new positions and is still investigating the fire.



Two firefighters in Macomb County were hurt over the weekend and the union says they want to some major changes to keep their members safe.

The Macomb Township home caught fire on Saturday on Balmoral Drive. Fortunately, nobody inside was hurt. But the firefighters who responded to put out the flames were not able to escape without injury.

A woman who lives next door, identified only as Lori, said she was evacuated from her own home.

"I was at the other end of my house and I heard a male voice and it was a fireman and said evacuate evacuate," Lori said. "To come out and see all the rescue vehicles and fire trucks – it’s very freaky."

What they're saying:

James Muszynski is the President of the Macomb Twp 5023 International Firefighters Union and says other departments had to be called in to help fight the fire.

"That day we had an 8-man minimum. Lluckily, we had mutual aid from five other departments to assist," Muszynski said.

The national standard for a fire like this is double.

"For a residential home, they’re recommending any number between 15 to 17 for an initial response, which is basically four people per engine," Muszynski said.

While the union was grateful for the work of the nearby departments, they said it's time for something to change.

"Our main point to protect the life and the property of the people of the Township, but in that same aspect, we have to our own firefighters," he said.

Neighbors in Macomb Township were unwilling to talk on camera, but said they already pay a lot in property taxes.

"Anything I can do to help it I will," Lori said.

Muszynski said residents should call on lawmakers to support new legislation.

"Which would bring staffing conversations into bargaining units. It doesn’t necessarily set a level, but it gives us the opportunity and negotiations to discuss things like that," he said.

The other side:

FOX 2 contacted the Macomb Twp. supervisor for comment, who issued this statement:

"A number of new full-time positions have been added to the fire department over the last few years and this week we will be swearing in 5 additional firefighters.

Our public safety needs are constantly being evaluated. The investigation into this weekend's structure fire is ongoing and we plan on discussing it in great detail once more information is available.

There is no information about what caused Saturday's fire.