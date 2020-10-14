Two infants found not breathing in Pontiac at two homes, one dies 

Authorities responded to two different Pontiac homes to infants who were not breathing over the past 18 hours that ended with one baby dying and another now recovering at the hospital.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported it was called to two different cases of infants not breathing in the city since 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The first call happened around 6:10 Tuesday night when deputies, the Waterford Regional Fire Department, and Star EMS were called to the 20 block of Cadillac Street to the report of a one-month-old boy who was not breathing.

Personnel tried to save the boy and he was taken to Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the boy's father, he left the child lying on a bed and left the room for five or ten minutes. When he returned, he said he noticed the child was not breathing and called 911.

Detectives and the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office arrived and began their investigations. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the infant's cause of death.

About eight hours later, around 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies and Star EMS were called to the 300 block of Steward Street to a report of a 9-month-old boy who was not breathing.

The child's mother said she found the baby under her husband's leg, while he was lying on a bed. She reported the baby was not conscious and was not breathing.

By the time deputies arrived, the infant was breathing and had a pulse. He was also taken to Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital for treatment. Child Protective Services was advised of the incident.

The boy's condition was not released by authorities.