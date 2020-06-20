Expand / Collapse search

Two injured after shooting in the 19200 block of Maple, police search for suspect

Crime and Public Safety
DETROIT - Detroit Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning around 1:50 in the 19200 block of Maple. 

Police say a 35-year-old man was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with a 36-year-old woman. The man then went into his house and the woman fired shots at the house, striking two others who were in the doorway. 

One of the people struck, a 29-year-old man, returned fired and the suspect fled the scene. 

Both individuals struck were treated at the scene for grazed wounds. 

A weapon was recovered at the scene, but no word on the suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up. 

