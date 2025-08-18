Two injured, one dead in Detroit repass shooting, says police

The Brief One man is dead, and two women are injured after a repass shooting in Detroit. Detroit police say a Burgundy Chrysler 200/300 pulled up to the repass and those inside fired 100 rounds into the park. Detroit police tell FOX 2 the repass was for a 22-year-old who was shot and killed in the city recently.



One person is dead after three people were shot at a repass in the area of Seneca Street and Moffat Avenue in Detroit.

What they're saying:

Detroit police tell FOX 2 the repass was for a 22-year-old who was shot and killed in the city recently. It was being held at a park in the area of Moffat and Seneca.

According to authorities, a Burgundy Chrysler 200/300 pulled up to the repass and those inside began firing 100 rounds into the group.

Police say they retrieved shell casings of three different calibers.

Dig deeper:

Three people were shot: two women and a man. Officials say the two women are in temporarily serious condition, while the man was killed.

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.