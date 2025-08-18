Expand / Collapse search

Two injured, one dead in Detroit repass shooting, says police

By and Brendan Vrabel
Published  August 18, 2025 10:51pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
One killed in triple shooting on Detroit's east side

One killed in triple shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit police tell FOX 2 the repass was for a 22-year-old who was shot and killed in the city recently. It was being held at a park in the area of Moffat and Seneca.

The Brief

    • One man is dead, and two women are injured after a repass shooting in Detroit.
    • Detroit police say a Burgundy Chrysler 200/300 pulled up to the repass and those inside fired 100 rounds into the park.
    • Detroit police tell FOX 2 the repass was for a 22-year-old who was shot and killed in the city recently.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person is dead after three people were shot at a repass in the area of Seneca Street and Moffat Avenue in Detroit. 

What they're saying:

Detroit police tell FOX 2 the repass was for a 22-year-old who was shot and killed in the city recently. It was being held at a park in the area of Moffat and Seneca. 

According to authorities, a Burgundy Chrysler 200/300 pulled up to the repass and those inside began firing 100 rounds into the group. 

Police say they retrieved shell casings of three different calibers. 

Dig deeper:

Three people were shot: two women and a man. Officials say the two women are in temporarily serious condition, while the man was killed. 

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more. 

The Source: FOX 2 used information from Detroit police in this report.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit