Two injured, three arrested in Detroit assault turned shooting

article

The Brief Two people were injured in an assault-turned shooting, according to Detroit police. Officials say a man in his 50s was assaulted by multiple people. Police say one of the suspects, a man in his 20s, was shot.



Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in a Detroit neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon.

What they're saying:

At 5:30 p.m., Detroit police were called out to reports of a shooting on the 15900 block of Mack where they say a man in his 50s was assaulted by multiple people.

During the alleged assault, police say one of the suspects, a man in his 20s, was shot. It is unknown who pulled the trigger.

What's next:

Officials say the victim and suspect were taken to the hospital in temporarily serious condition. Three suspects have been arrested.

Detroit police are asking anyone with information to call them at 313-596-5540.