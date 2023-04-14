Two kids, two others hospitalized after Warren car crash at 10 Mile and Mound

A major car accident in Warren left four people injured, including one adult with a serious head injury.

Also hospitalized were two children, who were taken to a Macomb health care center with non-life threatening injuries.

Warren police said dispatch began getting calls about the traffic crash happened at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of 10 Mile and Mound Road.

According to Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer, a Jeep Commander was traveling south on Mound Road when it entered the intersection. It collided with a Dodge Ram that was traveling eastbound on 10 Mile Road.

The fire department transported the driver of the Jeep to Detroit Receiving, while the occupants in the Ram were taken a separate hospital.

According to police, debris was scattered around the intersection and will likely shut down traffic in the area for hours.

An investigation into the fault of the crash is underway.