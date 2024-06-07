Expand / Collapse search

Two killed after driver rear-ends cars in Shelby Township construction zone

By Jack Nissen
Published  June 7, 2024 11:11am EDT
Two of the vehicles involved in a fatal crash on M-53 Thursday afternoon.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man in his 30s rear-ended several vehicles on M-53 on Thursday afternoon, killing two women.

Shelby Township police are now looking for witnesses who saw the fatal car accident, which happened just before 1 p.m. on June 6.

At least three crashed vehicles were spotted at the scene, which was located near 22 Mile along the rural highway. They included one black-colored sedan with the back-half completely destroyed.

A preliminary investigation found a 33-year-old man was traveling southbound on M-53 when he entered a construction zone. He crashed into several vehicles, police said in a news release.

The accident left two women, ages 88 and 63 dead. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The at-fault driver was taken to a local hospital and was arrested on two counts of moving violation causing death.

Anyone with information on this crash please contact Officer Washburn at 586-731-2121 ext. 355 or dwashburn@shelbytwp.org

