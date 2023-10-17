Two killed in home explosion in northern Michigan

article

Two elderly people died in a home explosion in northern Michigan, a county sheriff's office said.

A gas leak is believed to have caused the explosion, which killed a 71-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

According to police, sheriff's deputies were first called to a home on Fruit Farm Road in Levells Township after reports of a home collapse. When law enforcement arrived, the found debris strewn around the property.

The incident is still under investigation, though no foul play is believed to be a factor.

The sheriff's office was assisted by local fire departments and Michigan State Police.