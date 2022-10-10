Two killed in rollover crash at Macomb Community College in Warren

Warren Police are investigating a tragedy at Macomb Community College that killed two people including an 18-year-old and a 46-year-old.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the area of 12 Mile between Schoenherr and Hayes on a report of a rollover crash that involved an SUV on campus.

According to police, the driver of the SUV, a 46-year-old from Warren, and the front seat passenger, an 18-year-old from Warren, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they believe the driver had a medical emergency before hitting multiple cars and objects, which caused the SUV to roll over multiple times.

Investigators are still on site and are expected to be in the area for the next several hours. Drivers are urged to avoid 12 Mile between Schoenherr and Hayes.

Richard Black witnessed the crash and police were there quickly.

"I noticed the car in the school parking lot going a little aggressive. Next thing you know, I heard a clink — that green truck, something over there — and it flipped and hit that tree," Black said. "The officer, he got out like he was supposed to. He walked up to the scene, but common sense, everybody looking at the way the car is smashed in. They’re trapped. He couldn’t even get them out if he wanted to."

FOX 2 has learned the 18-year-old was a recent graduate from Warren Cousino High School. Investigators have not said how the two victims are related or if the teen was a student at MCC.