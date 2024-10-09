Two men are dead while a third is in jail after a game of dice escalated into a double fatal shooting in Pontiac.

In another example of unnecessary violence spilling out into the open, the sheriff added a bizarre detail that officers learned during the investigation: the suspect had tried using a potato as a silencer.

"And it didn’t work obviously because we got calls from people about hearing gunshots," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

The 32-year-old suspect was picked up by members of the office's fugitive apprehension taskforce, being taken into custody on Eight Mile and Evergreen in Southfield Tuesday night. He was found carrying groceries and a case of beer.

However, the fatal shooting happened miles away in Pontiac, taking place 12 hours before the man's arrest.

According to Bouchard, the suspect gunned down a 20-year-old and a 24-year-old after losing a game of dice.

"And they were in different rooms, so obviously there was a continuation," Bouchard said. "It’s disgusting and disturbing to see the lack of value in human life, over what? $80?

The suspect left the scene in an Uber before deputies tracked him down.

"Extreme violence over nothing; the lack of walking away from a situation you intentionally put yourself in," Bouchard said. "You were gambling and you didn’t like the outcome. Quit gambling, how about that?"

Currently, the suspect is being held in the Oakland County Jail and prosecutors are expected to take up the case by Thursday.