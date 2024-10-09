Man attempts to use potato as gun silencer in Pontiac double murder, sheriff says

article

Authorities say it appears a man used a potato in an attempt to silence his gun when he shot and killed two people inside a Pontiac apartment Tuesday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the suspect shot and killed Sidney Ward III, 20, of Highland Park, and Tyrone Davis Glenn Jr., 24, of Pontiac, at an apartment complex in the 100 block of North Sanford Street near Fiddis Avenue. Despite trying to use a potato as a silencer, a neighbor heard gunshots and called 911 at 8:22 a.m.

The sheriff's office said they believe the 32-year-old suspect shot the victims because he was mad that he lost $80 while playing dice.

The shooter fled the apartment in an Uber before deputies arrived but was arrested 12 hours later when he was spotted walking on Eight Mile. He is currently in the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

Detectives also recovered two semi-automatic handguns during their investigation.

"I am super proud of our substation, all our detectives and our partners for the effort that brought this cold-blooded killer into custody within 12 hours," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "I have been in this a long time, but it is still shocking to see the lack of value some people place on a human life. I look forward to him being brought to the bar of justice and held accountable."