Two men charged after Area 51 Hookah & Tobacco shops raided in Macomb County

Two Metro Detroit men have been charged after a raid of Area 51 Hookah & Tobacco stores in Macomb County on Monday.

44-year-old Shannon Young from Eastpointe and 33-year-old Allante Williamson from Clinton Township were arrested on Monday when police used search warrants at the Hookah locations - one at 172 Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens and the other at 37350 Harper Avenue, Clinton Township.

An Eastpointe residence in the 18000 block of Holland was also searched.

The Sheriff's Enforcement Team seized 10 pounds of marijuana and 600 grams of Psilocybin (shrooms), two rifles with magazines, three pistols with magazines, and nearly $23,000 in cash.

Evidence photo courtesy of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Young was charged with:

Count 1: Conspiracy to commit controlled substance – delivery/manufacture (schedules 1, 2 and 3 except marijuana and cocaine) – a seven-year felony

Count 2: Conspiracy to commit controlled substance – delivery/manufacture marijuana – a four-year felony

Count 3: Weapons felony firearm – a two-year felony, served consecutively.



Williamson was charged with:

Count 1: Conspiracy to commit controlled substance – delivery/manufacture (schedules 1, 2 and 3 except marijuana and cocaine) – a seven-year felony

Count 2: Conspiracy to commit controlled substance – delivery/manufacture marijuana – a four-year felony

Count 3: Tampering with evidence – a four-year felony.

Williamson and Young were arraigned on Tuesday. Both were given a $75,000 personal bond.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office for this report.