Expand / Collapse search

Two men charged after Area 51 Hookah & Tobacco shops raided in Macomb County

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  June 18, 2025 4:50pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Two men facing felonies after Hookah shop raids

Two men facing felonies after Hookah shop raids

44-year-old Shannon Young from Eastpointe and 33-year-old Allante Williamson from Clinton Township were arrested on Monday when police used search warrants at the Hookah locations - one at 172 Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens and the other at 37350 Harper Avenue, Clinton Township.

The Brief

    • Police raided two Area 51 Hookah & Tobacco shops, one in Clinton Township and the other in Mount Clemens Monday.
    • About 10 pounds of marijuana and 600 grams of shrooms were seized as well as guns and nearly $23,000 in cash.
    • Shannon Young from Eastpointe and Allante Williamson from Clinton Township were arrested

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Metro Detroit men have been charged after a raid of Area 51 Hookah & Tobacco stores in Macomb County on Monday.

What they're saying:

44-year-old Shannon Young from Eastpointe and 33-year-old Allante Williamson from Clinton Township were arrested on Monday when police used search warrants at the Hookah locations - one at 172 Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens and the other at 37350 Harper Avenue, Clinton Township.

An Eastpointe residence in the 18000 block of Holland was also searched.

The Sheriff's Enforcement Team seized 10 pounds of marijuana and 600 grams of Psilocybin (shrooms), two rifles with magazines, three pistols with magazines, and nearly $23,000 in cash.

Evidence photo courtesy of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Dig deeper:

Young was charged with:

  • Count 1: Conspiracy to commit controlled substance – delivery/manufacture (schedules 1, 2 and 3 except marijuana and cocaine) – a seven-year felony
  • Count 2: Conspiracy to commit controlled substance – delivery/manufacture marijuana – a four-year felony
  • Count 3: Weapons felony firearm – a two-year felony, served consecutively.


Williamson was charged with:

  • Count 1: Conspiracy to commit controlled substance – delivery/manufacture (schedules 1, 2 and 3 except marijuana and cocaine) – a seven-year felony
  • Count 2: Conspiracy to commit controlled substance – delivery/manufacture marijuana – a four-year felony
  • Count 3: Tampering with evidence – a four-year felony.

Williamson and Young were arraigned on Tuesday. Both were given a $75,000 personal bond.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office for this report.

Featured

Area 51 Hookah & Tobacco shops raided in Macomb County - guns, pot and shrooms seized
article

Area 51 Hookah & Tobacco shops raided in Macomb County - guns, pot and shrooms seized

The suspects are a 44-year-old man from Eastpointe and a 33-year-old man from Clinton Township.

Crime and Public SafetyEastpointeClinton TownshipMetro Detroit