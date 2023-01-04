Two men charged in bad batch of fentanyl-laced crack cocaine in Metro Detroit that may have killed six

article

Federal authorities have indicted two men for distribution of crack cocaine after they allegedly distributed a bad batch of the drug laced with fentanyl that may have killed six people in Metro Detroit in early November - all of whom were one man's top contacts on his phone.

Melvin Triplett and Shemar Malone are both identified as the men who responsible for selling the bad batch of crack cocaine. Authorities said they started the investigation following an overdose death in Dearborn Heights and eventually linked up to 8 overdoses - including 6 deaths - to Triplett.

According to the indictment, the investigation started when authorities were contacted by the Dearborn Heights Police Department. The partner said Triplett was the supplier of the crack cocaine and was with the victim when they bought the deadly drugs.

The partner said early on Nov. 2, 2022, the two of them called Triplett and asked about buying crack cocaine. The partner said Triplett sent them to a home on Pierson Street on the city's west side, where a man delivered crack cocaine for Triplett. The partner said they recognized the man as someone who has delivered for Triplett before and authorities identified him as Shamar Malone.

Melvin Triplett is accused distributing deadly heroin-laced crack cocaine that has been linked to at least two deaths and possibly four others.

The partner said the victim took one hit from the crack pipe right after buying the drugs and immediately became unresponsive. Once they were both home, the partner called 911 but the victim was pronounced dead and had overdosed.

The partner said they've bought from Triplett in the past and were aware of the drug trafficking activity he's allegedly involved in and became a confidential source for authorities.

The source showed a text exchange between them and Triplett where the suspect said "Just making sure you didn’t get any of the bad stuff, if you would have gotten it you would have known." They said Triplett also called to let them know that he had changed up his "batch" after other overdoses.

The Dearborn Heights victim wasn't the only person who died from a bad batch.

Garden City Police had a similar overdose death at the same time. The significant other of the victim, who authorities called the Source of Information (SOI), said the cit took one hit and immediately was not responsive. The source said the victim never woke up and died from an overdose.

These two also bought crack cocaine from the Pierson Street address.

When Garden City Police investigated the victim's death, they found a white rock-like substance in a bowl on the dresser near the victim's body. It field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl but official laboratory results are still pending.

Two days later, on Nov. 4, a warrant was signed to allow authorities to pinpoint Triplett's location based on his GPS from the cell phone number provided by the first victim's partner. Over the next month, authorities tracked his phone multiple times in the area of Pierson Street.

Authorities then reviewed his phone and said six of Triplett's top contacts have suddenly died - all of suspected drug overdoses between Nov. 2 and Nov. 7, 2022. Two others overdosed and were given Narcan by responding paramedics.

On Nov. 8, agents performed a controlled purchase of narcotics from Triplett involved with the first victim's partner. During the buy, Malone and Triplett were sitting in a white Saturn Ion on Pierson street and Malone exchanged the drugs for money, authorities said.

Shamar Malone is accused distributing deadly heroin-laced crack cocaine that has been linked to at least two deaths and possibly four others.

The drugs have been sent to the DEA laboratory for testing and results are still pending.

In early November, agents and officers surveilled Triplett's phone, which routinely pinged in the same area ast he Saturn Ion was parked.

On Nov. 10, agents said Triplett and Malone met with several unknown men and women and had several exchanges that day. Five days later, a search warrant was executed at two homes on Pierson Street. During the search, agents reported finding what is believed to be packaged crack cocaine and a digital scale.

Triplett was not home at the time but authorities tracked him down using GPS location from his cell phone. At 10:15 that morning, both Triplett and Malone were at an apartment complex in Keego Harbor. Michigan State Police followed the car and then pulled it over and arrested both men.

During the arrest, seven cell phones, including the phone authorities had been tracking, were seized.

Both men are facing charges of possession and intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Triplett and Malone both have previous drug possession convictions.