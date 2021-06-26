Two men killed in rollover crash in Harrison Township

article

According to the Macomb County Sheriffs' office on Friday, two people were killed in a single-car rollover accident on 94 near Shook Road.

Around 9:55 pm, deputies say they were called out to the accident where they say a silver Mercury Marquis was speeding when the driver lost control and hit the guard rail.

Authorities say that no other cars were involved, and the road was wet due to rain.

The two victims were the driver, 33-year-old Markeston Johnson, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger was 31-year-old Brandon Lamb, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Officials say both men lived in Mount Clemens, and there is no information on if they were wearing seatbelts or not.