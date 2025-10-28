Two men shot at Southfield BP gas station, police investigating
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Southfield at a gas station Tuesday evening.
What they're saying:
The Southfield Police Department said on Oct. 28 just before 6 p.m., they were called to the BP gas station at 24722 Southfield Road for a shooting. When they arrived, officials say they found two men with gunshot wounds.
Both were uninvolved in the shooting and were taken to a hospital. They are expected to be okay.
Investigators say two suspects, who allegedly knew each other, entered the gas station and began shooting.
What you can do:
An investigation is ongoing and police say anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Southfield Police Department.