Two men shot at Southfield BP gas station, police investigating

The Brief Two men were shot at a BP gas station in Southfield. Both were uninvolved in the shooting and were taken to a hospital. Two suspects are being searched for as an investigation continues.



Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Southfield at a gas station Tuesday evening.

What they're saying:

The Southfield Police Department said on Oct. 28 just before 6 p.m., they were called to the BP gas station at 24722 Southfield Road for a shooting. When they arrived, officials say they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both were uninvolved in the shooting and were taken to a hospital. They are expected to be okay.

Investigators say two suspects, who allegedly knew each other, entered the gas station and began shooting.

What you can do:

An investigation is ongoing and police say anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.