Two men shot to death in Detroit, family hadn't heard from one for days

The Detroit Police Department said two men were found shot to death inside of an east side home Thursday afternoon after family members went to check on one of them after not hearing from them for several days.

Around 1 p.m., police were called to the 8000 block of Bliss on the city's east side just off of Van Dyke. According to police, two men were both found shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 2 has learned that one of the men lived in the home and family members grew concerned after not hearing from him for several days.

Police are still trying to piece the murders together and have not released any information about the victims.

No other details were available.