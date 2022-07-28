Two Michigan Republicans sign letter calling on Biden to take cognitive test

Two Congressional Republicans from Michigan have signed a letter calling on President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test.

U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg (R-Tipton) and Lisa McClain (R-Bruce Township) were among 54 House Republicans that co-signed a letter authored by a Texas lawmaker that requested the president test his mental fitness, attributing the ask to "recent gaffes" made by Biden.

The letter was written by Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician who worked under President Donald Trump.

Both Walberg and McClain are running for reelection in the upcoming 2022 Midterm election - Walberg running in the newly-drawn 5th District and McClain in the 9th District.

Both lawmakers were among the three Michigan Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election when Congress met on Jan. 6, 2021. Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Watersmeet) was the other.

The letter McClain and Walberg signed is the second authored by Jackson targeting the mental acuity of Biden. The letter also cited reports from other news publications that discussed Biden's age and mental state.

In previous statements, the White House has called the letter and similar efforts as a publicity stunt.