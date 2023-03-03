Two more MSU shooting victims discharged from hospital

Michigan State Police say two more of the shooting victims injured during a gunman's rampage in February have been discharged from the hospital.

One student had already been discharged, while another student remains in fair condition. One victim is still in critical condition.

A total of eight people were shot, including three fatally, during the Feb. 13 mass shooting. In the weeks since the violence, victims have been buried, security updates have been announced, and a fresh call for gun safety reforms has spurred hearings in Lansing.

Among those that survived was Troy Forbush, who wrote on Facebook about his experience being taken to the hospital.

In his post he said he "almost didn't make it" were it not for the staff at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Another victim was paralyzed after suffering damage to their vertebrae.

The three deceased victims, Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner were laid to rest in the week after the tragedy. According to reports, the three students will receive posthumous bachelor's degrees from the school

The shooter, identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae of Lansing, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after Lansing police located him from a community tip.