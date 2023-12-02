Two officers injured in traffic crash in Meridian Township

article

At about 7:40 p.m. Dec. 1, two Meridian Township police officers were injured when a motorist struck a patrol car that was at the scene of a multiple vehicle crash.

An officer who was on foot, and one who was in the vehicle when it was struck were both taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The car was struck by another motorist, and pushed into a tow truck that was there cleaning up from the prior accident.

Anyone who has additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or submit an anonymous tip through the Police Department’s social media sites.