Two shot after custody hearing in Macomb County Tuesday afternoon

article

Two people were hit by bullets on Tuesday after an argument following a custody dispute in Mt. Clemens.

According to Eastpointe Police, the custody hearing happened Tuesday in a courtroom in Mt. Clemens and one of the parents wasn't happy with the outcome.

The parents and family members drove into Eastpointe and were followed by family members from the other side and the two families got into an argument on Gratiot near Bell.

That's where police said shots were fired from two different cars.

One person was shot in the arm and hospitalized. Another person was grazed with a bullet to the head. That victim was treated at the scene and declined further treatment.

Windows of a nearby business were hit by damaged bullets and the driver of the one of the cars crashed into Grady's Lounge in the city of Roseville

The victims remained at the scene and cooperated. The suspect fled but was later arrested by Michigan State Police in Dearborn.