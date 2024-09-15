Two shot, one dead at Eastern Market

A large fight turned into a fatal shooting at Eastern Market at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Detroit.

Detroit Police Chief James White said two men were fighting when an Oak Park man pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots, killing the man he was fighting with and injuring at least one other.

White said that the officers were in the area working on traffic and other Detroit Lions related activities when the fight broke out. He said they responded quickly and took the shooter into custody.

Police said they recovered two weapons from the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.