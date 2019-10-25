Two teens turn selves in after bus stop assault in Detroit

Police say two suspects in a bus stop assault in Detroit earlier this month have turned themselves in.

Police say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested and a 16-year-old has been detained in connection with the crime.

The assault started with a sucker punch the afternoon of Oct. 10 in the 17100 block of E Warren. The 23-year-old victim was sitting on a bench at the bus stop when a group of teens walked up to the area.

One teen hit the victim on the side of his head, knocking him unconscious. Then two other teens continued the beating, kicking the man while he was on the ground. The suspects then ran off.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Police released video of the assault in hopes the suspects would be recognized. Police say they're still looking for a third suspect.

Police haven't given any indication of what a motive could be for the assault. Police didn't say if the victim knew the suspects or not.

You can see video of the assault in the video player above.