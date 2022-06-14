Two toddlers drown in northern Michigan pond, state police say

Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two toddlers following an apparent drowning in a northern county Monday afternoon.

Responding police in Otsego County responded to a report of two kids that went missing in the Lake Arrowhead Property Owners Association.

When police arrived, they located the kids in a pond, face down, and unresponsive.

The tragic scene was discovered around 5 p.m., 40 minutes after the kids went missing.

Police from the Gaylord Post were dispatched to the Iroquois Trail in Hayes Township around 4:30 p.m. Monday. They searched the area for about 15 minutes before located the kids in a pond at a residence across the street.

Life-saving measures were performed when the kids were found.

According to a release, one of the 2-year-olds never recovered and was pronounced dead. The other 2-year-old was pronounced dead later.

No foul play is expected, police said.