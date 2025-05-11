Two wounded in Monroe drive-by shooting, 15-year-old arrested

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old after two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting.

What they're saying:

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 10 at 8:45 p.m. in the 6200 block of Greenwycke Ln.

Officials say two people were shot, and a third victim was not struck during the shooting. The two injured victims were transported to the hospital by EMS and are currently in stable condition.

Responding deputies received a report that a tan sedan with multiple people inside was involved in the shooting and had fled the scene.

Deputy Austin Graham was the first to arrive in the area and saw a 2002 tan Honda Civic pulling out of Greenwycke Ln onto S Dixie Hwy. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the car which had several occupants.

Investigators determined this was the suspect vehicle through video evidence and witness statements from the scene. Further investigation revealed the suspected shooter had been inside the car and exited, fleeing on foot before it left the scene.

Investigators identified the shooter as a 15-year-old male who lives near the scene. A search warrant was obtained and executed for the suspect's home in the 6100 block of Greenwycke.

The teen was arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center on 3 counts of Assault with Intent to Murder. Officials are not releasing his identity at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Monroe Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Victim's Services Unit.

What we don't know:

The victim's ages are unknown at this time. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or on their website www.1800speakup.org.