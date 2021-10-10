Tyneika Keliher's family is still looking for closure after her murder

Tyneika Keliher was 36-years-old and the youngest of six sisters in her family. She was described by family as the life of the party, lighthearted, and she knew how to turn things from sad to bright.

On Dec. 30, 2019, Keliher was supposed to be attending a get together with her family. When she didn't arrive and wasn't responding to phone calls or messages, they knew something was wrong.

"I do know what happened to my sister was not something she was expecting. She was making all these plans with us," said Nicole Banks, one of her sisters.

Keliher was found shot and killed. Her body was located in a wooded lot on Mapleridge Ave near Hayes St on Detroit's eastside. Her car was found burning shortly afterward at 14240 Linnhurst St.

"Tyneika's vehicle was found burned. Her body was left like trash in a field," said Banks. "We're the ones in pain and hurting and agony and I would hope that anyone who know something about this, that would ease that pain, that they would step up offer that help."

The family is hoping to get answers before they face another holiday without her.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp. Your anonymous tip could be worth a reward of up to $3,100.