U-M authorities investigate assault, vehicle fire at Michigan Medicine parking garage

Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle fire reported on the fifth floor of a parking garage after a University of Michigan staff member says he was assaulted and was knocked unconscious.

When they awoke, their vehicle was on fire.

Ann Arbor Fire Department responds to vehicle fire at the Michigan Medicine P1 parking garage

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

The victim says he was attacked at approximately 7:50 p.m. in the Michigan Medicine P1 parking garage Saturday night. The Ann Arbor Fire Department responded to the call and extinguished it.

Law enforcement has closed the structure to conduct safety inspections.

The University of Michigan Police Department is working with the Ann Arbor Fire Department to investigate details.

No witnesses saw the incident.

Currently, the public safety department doesn't believe there's a threat to campus.

Anyone with information or specific safety concerns may contact the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security at (734) 763-1131 or the Confidential Tip Line 1-800-863-1355.