U-M C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital says RSV surge leaves pediatric beds '100% full'

A record surge of RSV cases has caused University of Michigan Health CS Mott Children's Hospital 100 percent full according to a release from the health system,

Due to the current wave of pediatric respiratory illnesses, C.S. Mott is experiencing capacity strains that have led to pediatric bed shortages, longer wait times in the emergency department and postponing some elective procedures.

The hospital says it has treated 259 cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, this season – a 46 percent increase over 2021 – and leaders anticipate even higher volumes entering flu season and a winter that could come with another spike in COVID-19 cases.

"We have never seen a surge in pediatric respiratory viruses like this before. Our hospital is 100% full," said Luanne Thomas Ewald, FACHE, chief operating officer at Mott and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital.

"This is incredibly concerning because we haven’t even seen the full impact of flu season yet."

If children are showing signs of a respiratory illness, Mott experts urge parents to call their primary care provider first to determine whether they need an in-person visit with their doctor or urgent care.

"The vast majority of children with RSV experience cold symptoms and can rest and recover at home," said Kimberly Monroe, M.D., M.S., interim chief clinical officer and pediatric hospitalist at Mott.

"However, if they’re showing any signs of severe illness, such as trouble breathing, they may need immediate care and should be brought to the emergency department. We’re particularly concerned about children under the age of two."

Ewald said Mott is exploring several strategies to ensure that every child who needs a pediatric hospital bed gets one. But those who do come to the Mott emergency department may be waiting several hours.

"We're working very closely with our partners around the state to find space for children who need care even if it’s not at our hospital. We're also looking at unique ways to increase our bed capacity during the surge," she said.

"Because of the tremendous pediatric patient volume we’re seeing, wait times in our emergency department may be much longer than usual," she added. "Our doctors, nurses and staff are working hard to provide exceptional care for every child, and we ask for everyone’s patience during this unusually busy time."

Learn more about RSV, how to prevent spread and what to consider before a trip to the emergency department.



