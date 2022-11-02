Rising RSV cases prompts warning from Oakland County to limit contact with high risk children

The Oakland County health department is warning anyone with cold symptoms to limit time spent around children who are at high risk for RSV, the respiratory illness that's been climbing among young people.

Kids 4 years and younger represent the largest group of patients visiting hospitals due to a respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV).

As a result, the health department is urging anyone with a cough or congestion to keep their distance from kids that have weakened immune systems or chronic lung and heart conditions. Premature infants are also considered high risk.

The medical director for the county warned that the combination of RSV, flu, and COVID-19 will become widespread in the winter, putting strain on hospital systems. He urged people to get their Covid and flu vaccines when eligible.

RSV, which is a common respiratory virus that causes mild illness but occasionally more serious symptoms among young kids, has been peaking earlier in the season, doctors say. It's often linked to cases of lung inflammation and pneumonia.

Concerns over a "tridemic" have risen in recent weeks as many of the health practices used in the past two cold seasons have become less common. Rates of influenza, which declined during the pandemic likely due to masking and social distancing, are expected to rise this winter.

Michigan's chief medical executive previously warned that data from other countries that already got through their winter showed younger people getting more severe infections from the flu. Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian is expecting a similar response among Michigan's populace this winter.

To slow the spread of RSV, individuals are asked to be up to date on their vaccines and anyone who feels sick or has cold-like symptoms to avoid children at high risk for the illness.