U-M Coach Harbaugh, players visit CS Mott's Children's Hospital

At Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, it’s a boost of spirits for a long line of young people courtesy of the national champions.

Members of Wolverines Team 144 brought their national college football championship trophy along for pictures, autographs and there were smiles all around.

Little Grace of Kalamazoo came all decked out in her maize and blue.

"Grace is 21 months-old and she’s been waiting for her heart transplant for six months," said Abby Taylor. "So we’re hoping it will come soon, but we’ve been in the hospital for about 3 and a half months."

Her mother Abby says she was in awe seeing Coach Jim Harbaugh and the team honoring Grace by recording video messages of support.

"Hi Grace! I want to wish you the best of luck. Remember to attack each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind, go blue!" said Harbaugh.

"That was awesome," Abby said. "We’re very excited we’ll have the memory forever and we’ll just keep replaying it to her. It’s so nice, so thoughtful that they recorded it."

The visit was personal for quarterback Davis Warren, who was diagnosed with leukemia when he was a junior in high school.

"It just means a lot you know? I had an experience where I spent a lot of time at Children’s Hospital," Warren said. "Anything that can make that day or that hour or whatever they’re going through a little bit easier, or something for them to look forward to all week to brighten their day, and put a smile on their face.

"I know a lot of them here are Michigan fans so it’s going to be really special."

And as a father himself, Harbaugh was especially moved by the grit of the kids and their parents.

FOX 2: "As a champion yourself, to see these kids who are in such a fight, many of them - the fight for their lives, what does that make you feel?"

"It starts out like sad. Like you wish nothing bad would happen to anybody that’s a kid you know," Harbaugh said. "You see Mott first of all - the care that everybody gets here is second to none. That gives you great comfort as a parent that you got a fighting chance. That’s all you can ask."

These players and the team - they’ve had a bond with many of these patients going back throughout the entire football season, and have been here multiple days. This time it’s the trophy of course, but that’s the icing on the cake.



