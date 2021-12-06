U-M's Aidan Hutchinson announced as Heisman finalist

article

University of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been named a finalist for the Heisman trophy, awarded to the nation’s best college football player.

Hutchinson was named along with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett for the televised ceremony Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Jazz Lincoln Center in New York, which will air at 8 a.m. Dec. 11.

Hutchinson has 14 sacks in 13 games which ranks as the highest single-season total in school history. He ranks third in the nation.

The last defensive player to win the Heisman was Michigan’s Charles Woodson in 1997.

Hutchinson, a Dearborn Divine Child graduate, is the son of former Michigan standout and All-American Chris Hutchinson, who played on the defensive line from 1989 to 1992.

