U of M Police seek information on sexual assault at Ford Motor Company Robotics Building

The University of Michigan Police is investigating a sexual assault incident that occurred Friday night in the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building.

Police say a man was banging on a locked exterior door to the building located at 2505 Hayward St, near Draper Dr around 10 p.m. Police say he gained unauthorized access from a person inside the building.

Once he was in the building, he followed the victim into a room and sexually assaulted her.

Police say no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Division of Public Safety and Security at (734)763-1131 or DPSS Tip Line at UM-DPSS-Tips@umich.edu.

The UMDPSS says to remember:

- Trust your intuition. If a particular situation makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, choose an alternative.

- If you see something, say something. Report suspicious behavior. Call 911

- Avoid providing building access to people you do not know or anybody who makes you feel unsafe.

- Walk with a trusted friend or co-worker when possible

- Confidential Tip Line 1(800)863-1355

Community members in need of support can find more information here.

