Monroe County suspect wanted for armed robbery of Dunham's Sports store

Deputies in Monroe County need your help tracking down a person of interest in an armed robbery.

The suspect robbed the Dunham's Sports on Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The man walked up to the cash register asking for an item and as the clerk rang him up, the suspect pulled a gun. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police dogs weren't able to track him down but they did find clothing at an apartment complex they believe was used in the crime.

"The biggest thing is the poor clerk, right, she now becomes terrorized by this - and these are my words - this traumatic event," said Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough . "An individual produces a handgun and robs her of money."

Two photos of the suspect has been described as an older white male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a thin build.

The suspect was described as having a "very tan" complexion. The suspect has short hair and was wearing a black T-shirt, a grey hat, and dark pants.

Please call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.

Suspect photo, courtesy Monroe County Sheriff's Office.



