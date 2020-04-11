U.S. Army Corps of Engineers work on second field hospital for COVID-19 patients

“We are moving as aggressively as we can and the contractors are working 24/7 shifts.” Said Chief Alternative Care Project Officer with Army Corps ofEngineers Detroit District, Nick Zager.

As the fight against coronavirus continues, the US Army Corps of Engineers are working tirelessly to build a second field hospital. This as the TCF Regional Care Center in Downtown Detroit is up and running with their first patients.

“While we've never done a pandemic, we responded to floods, we responded to hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters. So, we are equipped really well for this type of mission,” Zager said.

The Suburban collection showplace in Novi includes 250 rooms, with the ability to build up to 1,100. Copper pipes will run oxygen to each room.

Patients who arrive here will need hospitalization, but they will not need the ICU or ventilators.

The army corps of engineers also learned a few lessons from TCF to make their jobs here easier.

“Mainly just with processes,” Zager said. “A lot of the stuff we do with construction and engineering requires construction to Middle is that sort of thing and Coordination. So, we’ve developed a lot better processes in order to streamline communications.”

Advertisement

The project started on April 5th, and it will be done on the 20th. This time Ascension Michigan will staff it, and while the workers here are used to handling disasters, this time is personal.

“My heart and prayers go out to the state of Michigan like I mentioned earlier I am a resident of Michigan born and raised in Detroit and it's been very rewarding to be a part of helping our state right now,” Zager said.

